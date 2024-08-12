The Kansas City Royals are actually in playoff contention. How did that happen?

The Kansas City Royals are turning heads this year by being competitive late into the season — something the team hasn't done since its championship core of star players were all still on the team in the middle of the last decade.

With a record of 65 wins and 53 losses so far, the team is on pace for 89 wins and a spot in the playoffs.

The emergence of star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of the most productive hitters, defenders and baserunners in Major League Baseball has certainly played a big role in the team's ascension to a winning season.

But it goes beyond Witt's performance: the team's starting pitchers have consistently performed well, and several hitters in the lineup have stepped up their game.

Matt LaMar of Royals Review told KCUR that the front office's moves over the offseason were incredibly strong, and are a big part of how the team turned things around so quickly.

"Overall, I don't know how much better any front office could have done than what (general manager) J.J. Picollo has done," LaMar said. "They've pushed all the right buttons. Credit to (owner) John Sherman as well for going out and extending Bobby Witt, allowing the Royals to extend him, and providing the money to sign (starting pitchers) Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo."

