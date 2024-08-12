© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The Kansas City Royals are actually in playoff contention. How did that happen?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., left, is congratulated by Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., left, is congratulated by Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Royals tied the worst record in team history last year, with 56 wins and 106 losses. Just one season later, they're on pace to make the playoffs.

The Kansas City Royals are turning heads this year by being competitive late into the season — something the team hasn't done since its championship core of star players were all still on the team in the middle of the last decade.

With a record of 65 wins and 53 losses so far, the team is on pace for 89 wins and a spot in the playoffs.

The emergence of star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as one of the most productive hitters, defenders and baserunners in Major League Baseball has certainly played a big role in the team's ascension to a winning season.

But it goes beyond Witt's performance: the team's starting pitchers have consistently performed well, and several hitters in the lineup have stepped up their game.

Matt LaMar of Royals Review told KCUR that the front office's moves over the offseason were incredibly strong, and are a big part of how the team turned things around so quickly.

"Overall, I don't know how much better any front office could have done than what (general manager) J.J. Picollo has done," LaMar said. "They've pushed all the right buttons. Credit to (owner) John Sherman as well for going out and extending Bobby Witt, allowing the Royals to extend him, and providing the money to sign (starting pitchers) Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastbaseballMLBKansas City Royalssports
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now