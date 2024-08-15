© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

To fix the Electoral College and Senate, this legal scholar says the Constitution needs a rewrite

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of the United States Constitution.
AP
/
National Archives
This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of the United States Constitution.

In his new book "No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution Threatens the United States," legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky contends that it's high time to hold a new constitutional convention.

Erwin Chemerinsky — a legal scholar and the dean of the University of California-Berkeley School of Law — believes that the U.S. Constitution is outdated and presents a threat to our democracy.

As Chemerinsky argues in his forthcoming book, "No Democracy Lasts Forever: How the Constitution Threatens the United States," the document was created at a different time for a vastly different country. The result, in his view, is a series of issues that only begin with the Electoral College and extend to the U.S. Senate and Supreme Court.

"There were choices that were made in 1787 that were necessary then, but that have come to really haunt us," Chemerinsky told KCUR's Up To Date.

"The Electoral College makes no sense as a way of choosing the president. But in the 20th century, not once was the person who won the popular vote the loser in the Electoral College. But there have been population shifts and partisan realignment. So already twice this century, in 2000 and in 2016, the loser of the popular vote became president."

He also believes that the way the U.S. Senate is organized is fundamentally undemocratic.

"In order to secure approval of the Constitution, it was decided that each state would get two senators in 1787, when the difference between the largest state and the smallest state was 12 to one," Chemerinsky says. "Now, the difference between California and Wyoming is 68 to one. In the last session of Congress, there were 50 Democratic senators and 50 Republican senators. The 50 Democrats represented 42 million more people than the 50 Republican senators."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
