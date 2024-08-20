Kansas City's Center For Recorded Music has ambitious plans for its new 'Listyning Room'

The Center For Recorded Music is a Kansas City-area nonprofit that brings fans of music together to learn more about the songs and artists they love.

Last month, the nonprofit achieved a first: it now has its own dedicated space in Leawood called the "Listyning Room," which holds 50,000 vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and more. There, the Center plans to hold events where presenters will provide context around the music that guests are hearing.

"The common threads that run through (each event) are, you're going to learn something about the history of the artist or the music, you're going to learn who their influences are or who they've influenced. You're going to get a story, it's not just a DJ spinning music," Center For Recorded Music founder Kelsyn Rooks told KCUR's Up To Date.

"And ultimately, you're going to get a shared musical experience that you don't get anywhere else: you're going to hear amazing recordings on $200,000+ stereo equipment that sounds like something you've never heard before."

