Up To Date

Missouri's new weed packaging rules made it a lot harder to get cannabis products on shelves

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Robust Cannabis has a 75,000-square-foot greenhouse in Cuba, Missouri, with about 70 employees who come from the surrounding areas.
Rebecca Rivas
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri's new plain packaging rules went into effect at the start of September, slowing down the process for selling cannabis products.

Under Missouri's new rules that require plain packaging for marijuana products, items must be individually approved by the state. Licensees were up against a Sept. 1 deadline, and not all got the green light, meaning some manufacturers are sitting on products they can't sell.

Missouri's cannabis industry is experiencing growing pains.

Regulators want to make sure marijuana products are safe for consumers, and that they don't appeal to children. But as the state's new plain packaging rules go into effect, the process of getting new designs approved is causing headaches for business owners and operators.

The state says they gave plenty of time, about a year, for businesses to get product packaging greenlit. But business owners say that even with a good faith effort, they were up against the clock — and now, many are sitting on products that can't be sold until the sign-off comes in.

Under Missouri's new rules, the design of each product must be individually approved. The number can add up quickly — if a vape cartridge is made in a one gram and half-gram size, two applications have to be processed. That slows down the whole process, and even then, the packaging still needs to be created and delivered before the products can be sold.

"If there's multiple variations, it can be a four month long process to get (the applications approved). And then add to that the design and procurement of those packagings, and we can talk about a six to eight month process," said Chris Issinghoff, chief compliance officer at Elevate Cannabis.

It may take another two months for customers to see the effect of any delays. Dispensaries are still allowed to sell noncompliant products that they already purchased until November.

  • Rebecca Rivas, cannabis reporter, Missouri Independent
  • Chris Issinghoff, chief compliance officer, Elevate Cannabis
  • Tyler Hannegan, co-owner and chief of operations and sales, Robust Cannabis
