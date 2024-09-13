Missouri's new weed packaging rules made it a lot harder to get cannabis products on shelves

Missouri's cannabis industry is experiencing growing pains.

Regulators want to make sure marijuana products are safe for consumers, and that they don't appeal to children. But as the state's new plain packaging rules go into effect, the process of getting new designs approved is causing headaches for business owners and operators.

The state says they gave plenty of time, about a year, for businesses to get product packaging greenlit. But business owners say that even with a good faith effort, they were up against the clock — and now, many are sitting on products that can't be sold until the sign-off comes in.

Under Missouri's new rules, the design of each product must be individually approved. The number can add up quickly — if a vape cartridge is made in a one gram and half-gram size, two applications have to be processed. That slows down the whole process, and even then, the packaging still needs to be created and delivered before the products can be sold.

"If there's multiple variations, it can be a four month long process to get (the applications approved). And then add to that the design and procurement of those packagings, and we can talk about a six to eight month process," said Chris Issinghoff, chief compliance officer at Elevate Cannabis.

It may take another two months for customers to see the effect of any delays. Dispensaries are still allowed to sell noncompliant products that they already purchased until November.

