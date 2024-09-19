© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson went from central Kansas to 'A Kiss for Brazil'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson returns to the Folly Theater on Saturday, Sept. 21, to perform music from her latest album, "A Kiss for Brazil."

With five Grammy nominations under her belt, the Great Bend, Kansas, native returns to the Folly Theater on Saturday, Sept. 21, to perform her latest album, "A Kiss for Brazil," which showcases her continued love for the country's rich music.

Karrin Allyson is no stranger to the art of jazz.

The vocalist, pianist and composer born in Great Bend, Kansas, found her voice in Kansas City's '80s jazz scene, and she has since been nominated for five Grammys and released at least 20 albums.

Allyson's latest album, "A Kiss for Brazil," was released in May and features legendary Brazilian singer and guitarist Rosa Passos, who has been described as "a feminine João Gilberto."

Allyson told KCUR's Up To Date it was a dream come true to work with Passos on the two songs "Month of March in Salvador (Dunas)" and "O Grande Amor," which feature the two in duets.

"She was so supportive," Allyson said. "You know, she speaks almost no English, and my Portuguese is very limited in speaking. So we, the two of us, just hook up in, you know, in spirit."

Karrin Allyson: Part of the Folly Jazz Series, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, the Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64105. Tickets here.

Note: The Folly Theater is a financial supporter of KCUR. Our journalism is editorially independent of funders.

