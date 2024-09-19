Jazz vocalist Karrin Allyson went from central Kansas to 'A Kiss for Brazil'

Karrin Allyson is no stranger to the art of jazz.

The vocalist, pianist and composer born in Great Bend, Kansas, found her voice in Kansas City's '80s jazz scene, and she has since been nominated for five Grammys and released at least 20 albums.

Allyson's latest album, "A Kiss for Brazil," was released in May and features legendary Brazilian singer and guitarist Rosa Passos, who has been described as "a feminine João Gilberto."

Allyson told KCUR's Up To Date it was a dream come true to work with Passos on the two songs "Month of March in Salvador (Dunas)" and "O Grande Amor," which feature the two in duets.

"She was so supportive," Allyson said. "You know, she speaks almost no English, and my Portuguese is very limited in speaking. So we, the two of us, just hook up in, you know, in spirit."



Karrin Allyson, jazz vocalist, pianist, composer

Karrin Allyson: Part of the Folly Jazz Series , 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, the Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64105. Tickets here .

