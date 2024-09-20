Mayor Quinton Lucas on crime, red light cameras, and other issues facing Kansas City

Mayor Quinton Lucas says that, in many ways, Kansas City has never been better. He lists out accomplishments: “Super Bowl, our highest population ever... We're attracting businesses. The Women's Soccer League Championship is here. I mean, Kansas City is booming and growing.”

That is, except for what Lucas says is a problem that Kansas City has not "adequately confronted": violent crime.

A string of break-ins, car thefts, and violence have grabbed headlines in recent months. However, Lucas notes, he has heard from Kansas City’s Black citizens that “we have had murders on our streets for years, we have had break ins, we have been dealing with this."

Lucas said what's drawn focus recently are incidents in the city's more affluent, and historically white, neighborhoods.

“[Crime] has become less of an over there issue, and it's an over here issue," Lucas said.

Lucas says he wants to make sure Kansas City asks the right questions about police policy, especially when it comes to crimes committed by juveniles. "How are we innovative? How are we addressing our young people? How are we implementing national standards of what we're doing best?”

Lucas also said he supports bringing back Kansas City's red light cameras in response to an increase in traffic fatalities.

The cameras snap pictures of license plates when cars run red lights. But Kansas City turned the cameras off in 2015 when the Missouri Supreme Court ruled them unconstitutional, since police couldn’t verify who was driving.

Kansas City Council recently approved installing new cameras that can capture the driver’s face.

"For me, if there’s a way we can get somebody slowing down so we lose fewer lives on 71 Highway and Gregory, or we lose fewer lives on Independence Avenue, or wherever else chronic speeding occurs where we can’t have an officer out there right now, then I think we need to do them," Lucas said.

Money raised from fines will go to support the city’s broader traffic safety efforts.

In addition to crime, Lucas spoke with KCUR’s Up To Date about planning for the 2026 World Cup, public transportation, and revitalizing the Plaza.

