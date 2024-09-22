Kansas City native James Grimaldi takes over as executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter

Investigative journalist James Grimaldi — a Kansas City native — is the new executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter, which is based here in town.

Grimaldi has spent decades in journalism reporting for publications like The Washington Post and, most recently, The Wall Street Journal. During his career, he has been a part of teams that have won a Pulitzer Prize on three separate occasions in 1996, 2006 and 2023.

Now Grimaldi, a practicing Catholic, will take the helm at the National Catholic Reporter, covering the ins and outs of the world of Catholicism.

"My calling, my vocation, is accountability journalism and investigative journalism because we can make the world better," Grimaldi told KCUR.

"So, if the Catholic Church is not living by its own standards, ethics and values, someone has to hold them accountable."

