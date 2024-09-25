© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Margaret Atwood, author of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ says book bans will never work

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 25, 2024 at 7:12 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Margaret Atwood has authored more than 50 books of fiction, poetry and essays.
Luis Mora
/
Penguin Random House
Margaret Atwood has authored more than 50 books of fiction, poetry and essays.

Missouri bans more books from schools than any other state except Texas and Florida, according to PEN America. Margaret Atwood and “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America” author Amanda Jones visited Kansas City for Banned Books Week.

Book bans are not new to the United States, but censorship efforts have become more organized, politicized and widespread in recent years.

From July to December 2023, PEN America found that more than 4,300 books were removed from schools across 23 states and 52 public districts, a number that surpasses the total of bans documented in the previous school year.

Texas and Florida continue to lead the nation in book bans, though Missouri isn’t far behind.

One of the most banned books in the United States is “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. The Canadian author told KCUR she always knew her 1985 dystopian novel would be censored.

“But, you know, you ban a book and it has a way of going underground,” Atwood said. “So sure, it gets kicked out of schools and libraries, but that does not stop people from reading it if they go in search of it.”

Amanda Jones, an award-winning librarian and anti-censorship advocate from Livingston Parish, Louisiana, is the author of the new book “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America.”

Jones told KCUR you can usually trace local censorship attempts back to what she called “dark money nonprofits.”

“That's a nonprofit that hides their donors behind nonprofit status. It's usually a group that pushes hate rhetoric in the name of saving the children,” she said. “You know, like Moms for Liberty.”

Atwood and Jones were in town for events at the Kansas City Public Library during Banned Books Week.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureKansas CityKansas City Public LibraryBooksMissourieducationschoolslibraries
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now