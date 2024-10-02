© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Recapping the 2024 vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz

By Lisa Rodriguez,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published October 2, 2024 at 5:35 PM CDT
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, with Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News, with Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance discussed the war in the Middle East, the economy and reproductive rights Tuesday during the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle.

Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz squared off in a vice presidential debate in New York on Tuesday.

The two candidates — both from Midwestern states — have similar roles in their respective campaigns: to appeal to working-class voters in the "Blue Wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. They debated on issues relating to the war in the Middle East, the economy, reproductive rights and immigration, among other topics.

Matt Harris, an associate professor of political science at Park University, told KCUR that he thought the debate was a "throwback of sorts" to what debates used to look like in the U.S., calling it a "relatively calm and genteel affair."

"There were a lot of points of agreement. There was some sort of civil back and forth about each other's children and things like that," Harris said.

"I don't know that these vice presidential debates tend to matter too much. But, I think both candidates actually performed fairly well."

  • Matt Harris, associate professor of political science at Park University
debate Presidential Politics Government politics
Lisa Rodriguez
Slow news days are a thing of the past. As KCUR’s news director, I want to cut through the noise, provide context to the headlines, and give you news you can use in your daily life – information that will empower you to make informed decisions about your neighborhood, your city and the region. Email me at lisa@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
