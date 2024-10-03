© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

After sweeping the Orioles, the Kansas City Royals are moving on in the playoffs

By Lisa Rodriguez,
Zach Wilson
Published October 3, 2024 at 4:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, holds a cell phone while celebrating with teammates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in Baltimore.
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, holds a cell phone while celebrating with teammates after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in Baltimore.

The Kansas City Royals have defeated the Baltimore Orioles in two straight games in the 2024 American League Wild Card Series. Now, they'll move on to face the New York Yankees in the next round.

The Kansas City Royals completed a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles yesterday in the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series.

Excellent team pitching performances in both games and key hits from players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino led the team to its first postseason series victory since 2015.

KCUR's Sam Zeff told Up To Date that he thinks Witt was the star of the series.

"It's that hustle, I mean, just the all around greatness," Zeff said. "He hits, he hits for power, he steals bases, he's great with the glove."

"You always feel, I think, that when Bobby Witt Jr.'s up to the plate, that they've got a chance."

Now, the team will be heading to New York to begin the American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastsportsRoyalsMLBplayoffsbaseball
Stay Connected
Lisa Rodriguez
Slow news days are a thing of the past. As KCUR’s news director, I want to cut through the noise, provide context to the headlines, and give you news you can use in your daily life – information that will empower you to make informed decisions about your neighborhood, your city and the region. Email me at lisa@kcur.org.
See stories by Lisa Rodriguez
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now