After sweeping the Orioles, the Kansas City Royals are moving on in the playoffs

The Kansas City Royals completed a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles yesterday in the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series.

Excellent team pitching performances in both games and key hits from players like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino led the team to its first postseason series victory since 2015.

KCUR's Sam Zeff told Up To Date that he thinks Witt was the star of the series.

"It's that hustle, I mean, just the all around greatness," Zeff said. "He hits, he hits for power, he steals bases, he's great with the glove."

"You always feel, I think, that when Bobby Witt Jr.'s up to the plate, that they've got a chance."

Now, the team will be heading to New York to begin the American League Division Series against the Yankees on Saturday.

