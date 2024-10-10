© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art conducts an international contest to design a museum expansion

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 10, 2024 at 4:01 PM CDT
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art launched a global competition to create a design for an ambitious expansion project that will transform its Midtown campus.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art aims to respond to growing community needs and increasingly diverse visitors with its next major expansion. It has launched an international competition to find a designer for the project.

Last week, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art launched a global competition to determine the design of a major expansion at the museum. It has issued a challenge to interested architecture firms to design "a museum for all."

The expansion will be the museum's third; it last expanded in 2007 when the Bloch Building was added to its campus.

Julian Zugazagoitia, the director and CEO of the museum, told KCUR that he wants the museum's expansion to reflect our changing society.

"We are starting a campaign that will be of our time, trying to adapt for technological means and trying to bring the societal changes that we see — our young people and how they relate to media — giving them original, authentic works of art."

