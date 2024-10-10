The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art conducts an international contest to design a museum expansion

Last week, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art launched a global competition to determine the design of a major expansion at the museum. It has issued a challenge to interested architecture firms to design "a museum for all."

The expansion will be the museum's third; it last expanded in 2007 when the Bloch Building was added to its campus.

Julian Zugazagoitia, the director and CEO of the museum, told KCUR that he wants the museum's expansion to reflect our changing society.

"We are starting a campaign that will be of our time, trying to adapt for technological means and trying to bring the societal changes that we see — our young people and how they relate to media — giving them original, authentic works of art."

