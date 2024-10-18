© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Here's where to celebrate Día de los Muertos around Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:22 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Central Area Betterment Association (CABA)
/
Facebook
The Central Avenue Betterment Association, known as CABA, hosts one of the largest Día de los Muertos events in the metro on Central Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, officially begins Nov. 1, but local Kansas City events kick off as early as Saturday, Oct. 19. The holiday is a chance for Kansas City's Latino community to gather and honor deceased loved ones.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is right around the corner.

The holiday begins Nov. 1, and is observed primarily in Mexico and by Mexican Americans in the United States, though many Latin American countries have their own version of the multi-day tradition.

Paul Gutiérrez is the deputy director of visitor experience and public engagement at the Kansas City Museum, which is hosting its 11th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5-9 p.m.

He says the museum's celebration started off as a way to represent the Historic Northeast's large Latino population.

"It was a way for us to represent that culture, being our city museum, that's our new mission, and to be inclusive of all culture, all voices and ethnicity," Gutiérrez told KCUR's Up To Date.

Gutiérrez says the event started out small with about 300 people; this year, the museum expects around 3,000 attendees.

Día de los Muertos events around Kansas City

    Celebrating Día de los Muertos? Add these free local parades and festivals to your calendar!

    Día de Muertos on Central Avenue, 11-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 1120 Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66102.

    Guadalupe Centers Día de Muertos Celebration, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 1015 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

    Mattie Rhodes Día de Muertos 2024, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 1701 Jarboe St, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

    Nelson Atkins Museum of Art 14th Annual Day of the Dead Festival, 10-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

    Up To Date Guests:

    Tags
    Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureDia de los MuertosLatinoshispanicKansas CityKansas City MuseumKansas City Kansas (KCK)Historic NortheastWest Side
    Stay Connected
    Steve Kraske
    When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
    See stories by Steve Kraske
    Claudia Brancart
    As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
    See stories by Claudia Brancart
    Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
    KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
    Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
    Donate Now