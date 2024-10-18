Here's where to celebrate Día de los Muertos around Kansas City

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is right around the corner.

The holiday begins Nov. 1, and is observed primarily in Mexico and by Mexican Americans in the United States, though many Latin American countries have their own version of the multi-day tradition.

Paul Gutiérrez is the deputy director of visitor experience and public engagement at the Kansas City Museum, which is hosting its 11th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5-9 p.m.

He says the museum's celebration started off as a way to represent the Historic Northeast's large Latino population.

"It was a way for us to represent that culture, being our city museum, that's our new mission, and to be inclusive of all culture, all voices and ethnicity," Gutiérrez told KCUR's Up To Date.

Gutiérrez says the event started out small with about 300 people; this year, the museum expects around 3,000 attendees.

Día de los Muertos events around Kansas City

Celebrating Día de los Muertos? Add these free local parades and festivals to your calendar!

Día de Muertos on Central Avenue, 11-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 1120 Central Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66102.

Guadalupe Centers Día de Muertos Celebration, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 1015 Avenida Cesar E Chavez, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

Mattie Rhodes Día de Muertos 2024, 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 1701 Jarboe St, Kansas City, Missouri 64108.

Nelson Atkins Museum of Art 14th Annual Day of the Dead Festival, 10-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, Missouri 64110.

Up To Date Guests:

