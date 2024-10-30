Looking for a Halloween haunt? Explore Kansas City's eeriest and creepiest places

In for a good haunt this Halloween?

Around Kansas City, there's no shortage of creepy and eerie places to explore — if you know where to look.

Among the most famous are old homes, like UMKC's Epperson House or the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas. The Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph is considered one of the most haunted buildings in the Missouri. Famous residents like Russell Stover and Satchel Paige are buried in cemeteries around town.

If true crime is more your style, urban legends persist today about the mysterious death of philanthropist Thomas Swope in 1909, whose final resting place you can visit in Swope Park.

Whether the spooky tales are true isn't important, says Shannon Carpenter, who wrote about creepy places for KCUR's Adventure newsletter.

"The unknown, you know, the investigation of it, that's the fun part," he said.

