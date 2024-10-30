© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Looking for a Halloween haunt? Explore Kansas City's eeriest and creepiest places

By Steve Kraske,
Josh MarvineHalle Jackson
Published October 30, 2024 at 4:08 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Every year autumn foliage frames the memorials at Elmwood Cemetery, among them those noting the grave of art museum donor Mary McAfee Atkins.
Bruce Mathews
/
Courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery
Every year autumn foliage frames the memorials at Elmwood Cemetery, one of many graveyards in Kansas City.

From UMKC's campus to cemeteries around the metro, there's no shortage of spooky places to explore in the Kansas City metro this Halloween.

In for a good haunt this Halloween?

Around Kansas City, there's no shortage of creepy and eerie places to explore — if you know where to look.

Among the most famous are old homes, like UMKC's Epperson House or the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas. The Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph is considered one of the most haunted buildings in the Missouri. Famous residents like Russell Stover and Satchel Paige are buried in cemeteries around town.

If true crime is more your style, urban legends persist today about the mysterious death of philanthropist Thomas Swope in 1909, whose final resting place you can visit in Swope Park.

Whether the spooky tales are true isn't important, says Shannon Carpenter, who wrote about creepy places for KCUR's Adventure newsletter.

"The unknown, you know, the investigation of it, that's the fun part," he said.

  • Chris Wolff, campus historian, University of Missouri-Kansas City
  • Shannon Carpenter, KCUR Adventure! newsletter writer
Tags
Up To Date Podcastghost storiesHalloweenSt. JosephSwope Park
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
Josh is the 2024-2025 Up To Date intern. Email him at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now