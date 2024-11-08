© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A new Kansas City exhibit explores the long search for alien life

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published November 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Near the outskirts of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy roughly 200 000 light-years from Earth, lies the young star cluster NGC 602, which is featured in this new image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. This image includes data from Webb’s NIRCam (Near-InfraRed Camera) and MIRI (Mid-InfraRed Instrument). The local environment of this cluster is a close analogue of what existed in the early Universe, with very low abundances of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium. The exi
ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Zeidler, E. Sabbi, A. Nota, M. Zamani
/
James Webb Space Telescope Facebook
The Linda Hall Library exhibition "Life Beyond Earth?" explores the scientific search for extraterrestrial life throughout history.

"Life Beyond Earth?", which runs through June 2025 at the Linda Hall Library, documents the scientific search for extraterrestrial life and features talks with experts in the field.

The question of whether life could exist beyond Earth has captivated humans since ancient times, and has been the subject of countless science fiction comics, books and movies over the last century.

But could aliens really exist? Former NASA chief historian Dr. Steven Dick thinks so.

"If you think the laws of nature are universal, natural selection happened here on Earth and life would originate on other planets under the appropriate conditions," Dick told KCUR's Up To Date.

Dick visited Kansas City on Thursday, Nov. 7 to speak at the Linda Hall Library as part of its new exhibition "Life Beyond Earth?", which explores the scientific search for extraterrestrial life throughout history. He has written several books on astrobiology, which is the study of the origin and evolution of life in the universe.

While there is still no proof of life beyond Earth, Dick believes humans are closer than ever to making contact, though when it happens exactly, he's not so sure.

"I think it's not predictable, that could come tomorrow, could come in 100 years," he says. "But I think my belief is that it's likely there's life out there, and you could get a signal anytime, and it's best to prepare ahead of time."

Life Beyond Earth?, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturday of each month, through June 2025, 5109 Cherry St, Kansas City, Missouri 64110. Free.

Note: The Linda Hall Library is a financial supporter of KCUR. Our journalism is editorially independent of funders.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastsciencespaceNASAlibrarieshistoryKansas City
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now