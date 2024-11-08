© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Current's first season in historic new stadium has led to a playoff run

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:28 PM CST
A Kansas City Current player wearing a red uniform and teal socks dribbles a soccer ball. A player from an opposing team, wearing all black, attempts to steal the ball.
Imagn
/
NWSL
Kansas City Current player Debinha will play for Brazil in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Current finished their first regular season at CPKC Stadium in fourth place in the NWSL, a vast improvement from their second-to-last finish last year. They'll begin the postseason at home Saturday against the North Carolina Courage.

The Kansas City Current's first season in its historic new stadium will end in a playoff run.

The team enters the postseason fourth in the National Women's Soccer League, a stark turnaround from last season, when the team finished 11th out of 12.

KCUR assistant news director (and resident Current reporter) Madeline Fox says the success comes from a combination of excellent coaching, standout players, and the energy that CPKC Stadium — the first ever built for a women's sport — exudes in each game.

"The atmosphere is just electric. And having that kind of fan base behind you, and being able to be buoyed even as the team is down, even as the team is losing, I think that really helps a lot to keep the momentum going," Fox told KCUR's Up To Date.

The Current will face the North Carolina Courage at home in the NWSL quarterfinals. The game begins Saturday at 11 a.m.

  • Madeline Fox, KCUR assistant news director
