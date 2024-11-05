© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Almost halfway through the Kansas City Chiefs season, the team hasn't lost a game

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonZach Wilson
Published November 5, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) is hit in the end zone after a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) is hit in the end zone after a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

On Monday Night Football, the Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling overtime game by a score of 30 to 24. Nearly halfway through the Chiefs' schedule, the team has managed to go undefeated despite injuries to several key players.

The Kansas City Chiefs have played almost half of the games on their 2024 schedule, but have not lost a single matchup. Six of the Chiefs' eight wins in 2024 have been one-score games, but the team has consistently battled to win at every opportunity.

Patrick Allen, one of the hosts of the popular Arrowhead Addict podcast, told KCUR the team has pushed through tons of adversity to get to this point.

"The injuries have just been absolutely outrageous for them this year," Allen said.

"The fact that they're overcoming losing (Isiah) Pacheco, (Rashee) Rice, Hollywood Brown, Jody Fortson, (Jared) Wiley, (Justin) Watson — I mean, the list is just insanely long," he said. "It just shows the kind of championship mettle that they have, and they can find a way to win in the most adverse circumstances."

The addition of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a recent in-season trade with the Tennessee Titans has also helped the team. On Monday against Tampa Bay, the Clemson alum caught eight passes for 86 yards, including two crucial touchdowns.

"It's just a great fit, I think both for him and the Kansas City Chiefs with the injuries that they've had," Allen said.

"Hopkins is a little bit of a bigger receiver, he's got incredible hands, great work ethic. He's getting a little bit up there in age like most of the Chiefs' offense at this point during the season — at least, their skill players — but, he's a savvy veteran and he knows how to get open."

