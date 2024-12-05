© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Here's how one trans athlete thinks we should talk about gender differently

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Rowben Lantion
Schuyler Bailar was the first trans athlete to compete in the NCAA on a D1 men's team.

Schuyler Bailar became the first openly trans person to compete for a men's D1 team in the NCAA. He'll speak at the Kansas City Public Library on Thursday about his recent book "He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters."

Most Americans say they've never met a transgender person.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers in Missouri, Kansas and nationwide have put transgender people in the spotlight in recent years, restricting their rights to play team sports, use public restrooms and access gender-affirming care.

Last year, he wrote the book "He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters." He told KCUR's Up To Date that the book is an invitation to think about gender in a different way.

"When I talk about gender and I talk about trans issues, a lot of people will think about trans people and gender as sort of this 'other conversation' that doesn't relate to them," Bailar told KCUR's Up To Date. "But what they forget is that every single person has an experience with gender, even if they're not trans."

Bailar will speak at the Kansas City Public Library's Central branch on Thursday at 6 p.m.

  • Schuyler Bailar, author, "He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters"
