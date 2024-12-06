'Somebody Somewhere' was the 'most gratifying' role of Mary Catherine Garrison's life

Mary Catherine Garrison has played many roles, from Broadway to the HBO hit "Veep."

But none of those projects have left the same impression on her as the role of Tricia in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere." As the show set in Manhattan, Kansas, prepares to end its run on Sunday, Garrison finds herself becoming emotional.

"This has been (not only) the most gratifying artistic thing of my life, but one of the most gratifying things of my life, period," Garrison told KCUR's Up To Date.

Garrison plays Tricia, the sister of Sam (played by Bridgett Everett, who grew up in Manhattan).

Garrison fell in love with the project as soon as she heard the title "Somebody, Somewhere" for the first time. "What that title says to me, it's everybody's story is important in some way." she says. "It was very moving."

The setting of small-town Kansas also resonated with Garrison, who grew up in the South. "I don't think you see shows that are set in places that are not like LA or New York or whatever, that aren't poking fun at them in some way," she says.

While the show is coming to an end, Garrison is grateful for her time playing Tricia. "It was just the greatest gift," she says.

The "Somebody, Somewhere" series finale airs Sunday, December 8 on HBO and MAX.