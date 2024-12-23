© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

'We're tired,' Black community leader says after Missouri governor frees convicted officer

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published December 23, 2024 at 2:28 PM CST
Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR 89.3
Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said she expected Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to intervene in the case of Eric DeValkenaere, but the commutation of the former officer's six year sentence hurt and angered her.

Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said her colleagues and community members are outraged that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson freed former KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere last week.

Former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for killing Cameron Lamb, a Black man. He had served 14 months when he was released from prison on Friday after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence.

"This commutation of the DeValkenaere's sentence, just is emblematic of the systemic racism that persists in the justice system and how it has failed us," said Gwendolyn Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

"There's a shared sense of outrage amongst my colleagues, amongst young activists and community members, amongst mothers and sisters and brothers who have lost unarmed family members to cops who kill them without cause," Grant added.

"And so we're tired," she said.

Parson has intervened in other high profile cases, including that of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, and Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to brandishing weapons at Black Lives Matters protesters passing near the couple's St. Louis property. Parson did not pardon Kevin Strickland, a Black man wrongfully convicted of killing three people.

DeValkenaere's release adds pressure to the already strained relationship between Kansas City law enforcement officers and Black community members, Grant said.

"It certainly will make it, I think, a lot more difficult for individuals to trust police," she said. "I mean, we're trying to build some bridges to address issues in our community, but things like this certainly will set us back, I believe."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
Elizabeth Ruiz
