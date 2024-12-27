© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Parkinson's disease is more than just tremors. Many patients experience hallucinations

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Half a million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with Parkinson's.
Robina Weermeijer
/
Unsplash
Half a million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is known for the tremors that it causes, but about half of patients experiencing the disease also experience hallucinations and delusions.

About half a million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, according to the National institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

While the disease is known for causing tremors in the people who live with it, that is far from its only complication — it can cause hallucinations and delusions in some patients.

Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, director of the Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence at the University of Kansas Medical Center, works with the More to Parkinson's campaign to try to raise awareness.

"When a person starts to lose insight, when they cannot differentiate reality from seeing things, that is when they really get bothersome and they get affected," Pahwa told KCUR, noting as many as half of Parkinson's patients could experience these symptoms.

"It's important to discuss with your physician on every visit if there are things that a person is seeing or believing that may not be true," Pahwa said.

  Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, director of the Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence at the University of Kansas Medical Center
Parkinson's Disease
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
