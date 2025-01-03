© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather-related closings and delays.
Up To Date

Kansas City welcoming more than 2,000 fencers for the 2025 North American Cup

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published January 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Harrison McMillian
Harrison McMillian (left) is a student of head coach Emilia Ivanova at the Heartland Fencing Academy in Overland Park, Kansas. The Kansas City-area teen is competing in the North American Cup, Jan. 3-6.

The national competition takes place Jan. 3-6 at the Kansas City Convention Center and will include some 20 Olympians and Paralympians from Team USA. One Overland Park coach is sending 13 students to compete in the Cup.

More than 2,000 fencers, including some 20 Olympians and Paralympians from Team USA, will descend on Kansas City this weekend for the 2025 North American Cup.

The national fencing competition takes place Jan. 3-6 at the Kansas City Convention Center and includes women’s and men’s competition across four different categories.

“It's a great sport. We love it. It's a physically and mentally very challenging, but it's never boring," says Emilia Ivanova, the head coach of the Heartland Fencing Academy in Overland Park, Kansas. "It's always different decisions you have to make, different opponents, so a game of outsmarting each other.”

Ivanova manages 13 local athletes who will be competing for gold at the Cup, including Harrison McMillian. The teen says that fencing helped him break out of his shell.

"When I was younger, I was very shy, and my mom wanted me to get into sports," McMillian told KCUR's Up To Date. "So there was like a flyer in the news for fencing, so we got involved in it that way — I thought it looked like Star Wars with the swords."

McMillian, who is 13, will compete in the Cadet category. Additional categories include Division 1, Vet age and Parafencing, with competitor ages ranging from 10 to 87.

“Fencing is a sport that you can start in any age," Ivanova says.

The event is free and open to the public.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CitysportsConventionsMissouri
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now