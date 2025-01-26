How Kansas City religious leaders are approaching another Trump administration

Following President Trump’s inauguration on Monday, religious and moral leaders around the Kansas City metro are thinking about how to approach these next four years.

Some say they’re personally troubled by certain aspects of President Trump’s leadership. But what are those leaders saying to their congregations? How are they working to help and spiritually guide the people who rely on them?

And when is it the right time to “get political” as a religious leader and when is it best to leave it alone?

Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami and Reverend Laura Phillips of Overland Park Christian Church joined KCUR's Up To Date to answer those questions.

