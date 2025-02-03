© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Darryl Burton and Lamonte McIntyre spent decades in prison. Now they help other exonerees

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 3, 2025 at 6:27 PM CST
Darryl Burton (left) and Lamonte McIntyre (right) both spend over two decades in prison for murders they didn't commit.
Miracle of Innocence
Darryl Burton (left) and Lamonte McIntyre (right) both spend over two decades in prison for murders they didn't commit.

In recent years, exonerees Darryl Burton and Lamonte McIntyre have worked to help other people who have been wrongfully convicted through their nonprofit, Miracle of Innocence. They joined Up To Date to discuss the latest on the organization, Burton's new book and the death of disgraced Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski.

In 1984, Darryl Burton was put in prison for a St. Louis murder that he didn’t commit. He was exonerated in 2008 after 24 years in prison. Lamonte McIntyre was wrongfully convicted of a Kansas City, Kansas, double homicide in 1994 and spent 23 years in prison until his exoneration in 2017.

Together, they're the co-founders of the organization Miracle of Innocence, which aims to help free innocent people and care for exonerees as they transition back into being members of society.

Burton is also out now with his new memoir on his wrongful conviction titled "Innocent: A Second Look."

"I just think that people can really look at and read this book and get some insights as to what it's like to be incarcerated for something you didn't do," Burton said.

"(Being in prison) is like trying to navigate through what I call 'human land mines' because anybody can snap and do something to you without provocation, without confrontation, it doesn't matter."

  • Lamonte McIntyre, exoneree
  • Darryl Burton, exoneree
