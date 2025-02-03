Darryl Burton and Lamonte McIntyre spent decades in prison. Now they help other exonerees

In 1984, Darryl Burton was put in prison for a St. Louis murder that he didn’t commit. He was exonerated in 2008 after 24 years in prison. Lamonte McIntyre was wrongfully convicted of a Kansas City, Kansas, double homicide in 1994 and spent 23 years in prison until his exoneration in 2017.

Together, they're the co-founders of the organization Miracle of Innocence, which aims to help free innocent people and care for exonerees as they transition back into being members of society.

Burton is also out now with his new memoir on his wrongful conviction titled "Innocent: A Second Look."

"I just think that people can really look at and read this book and get some insights as to what it's like to be incarcerated for something you didn't do," Burton said.

"(Being in prison) is like trying to navigate through what I call 'human land mines' because anybody can snap and do something to you without provocation, without confrontation, it doesn't matter."

