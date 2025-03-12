© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

In a new Nelson-Atkins exhibit, photos show rural America in all its 'strange and familiar' wonder

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
"The Bather" by Elise Kirk is on display at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for its exhibition "Strange and Familiar Places."
© 2024 Elise Kirk
/
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
"The Bather" by Elise Kirk is on display at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for its exhibition "Strange and Familiar Places."

“Strange and Familiar Places,” on view at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City through July 20, showcases 26 large-scale photographs by 10 contemporary artists, several with ties to Kansas and Missouri.

A new photography exhibition titled “Strange and Familiar Places” opened at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City last month.

The exhibit showcases the work of 10 contemporary photographers from across the country who tell the stories of rural Americans and the landscapes they inhabit.

"I think photography is very uniquely situated to emphasize the humanity of stories that are felt and experienced by real people who who are connecting with their subjects in a very genuine way," says Dr. April Watson, senior curator of photography at the museum.

KCUR's Up To Date also spoke with Terry Evans and Elise Kirk, whose works are featured in "Strange and Familiar Places." Also a part of the exhibit: Antone Dolezal, Laura McPhee, Rahim Fortune, Holly Lynton, Kristine Potter, RaMell Ross, Bryan Schutmaat and Lara Shipley.

  • Terry Evans, photographer
  • Elise Kirk, photographer and associate professor of photography at the University of Kansas
  • Dr. April Watson, senior curator of photography at the Nelson
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
