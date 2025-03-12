In a new Nelson-Atkins exhibit, photos show rural America in all its 'strange and familiar' wonder

A new photography exhibition titled “Strange and Familiar Places” opened at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City last month.

The exhibit showcases the work of 10 contemporary photographers from across the country who tell the stories of rural Americans and the landscapes they inhabit.

"I think photography is very uniquely situated to emphasize the humanity of stories that are felt and experienced by real people who who are connecting with their subjects in a very genuine way," says Dr. April Watson, senior curator of photography at the museum.

KCUR's Up To Date also spoke with Terry Evans and Elise Kirk, whose works are featured in "Strange and Familiar Places." Also a part of the exhibit: Antone Dolezal, Laura McPhee, Rahim Fortune, Holly Lynton, Kristine Potter, RaMell Ross, Bryan Schutmaat and Lara Shipley.

