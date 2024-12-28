Here are 6 ways to explore the Kansas City region north of the Missouri River

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Kansas City’s Northland is a vast and growing region — exploding in population over the last decade and a half, and becoming more of a cultural and political powerhouse.

What exactly counts as the Northland, may depend on where you are standing. Beyond the northern neighborhoods of KCMO, you’ve got Clay and Platte County, with towns like Riverside, Platte City, Gladstone, Smithville, and Weatherby Lake.

We’ve been making a point to explore more of these towns. Recently, we’ve brought you beginner’s guides to exploring North Kansas City, Liberty, Weston, Parkville, plus a little further up the road to St. Joseph!

If you’re looking for something new to shake up your routine, or a day trip to get out of the house, consider one of these activities north of Kansas City – whether you’re nature lover, passionate foodie, art or history nerd, or thrift shop treasure hunter.

And if you have suggestions for "hidden gems" in Clay and Platte counties that you think more people should know about, tell us here!



Catch the performing arts in Liberty

Corbin Theatre Corbing Theatre, in Liberty, MO, is one of the performing arts destinations in the north area of the Kansas City metro region.

Did you know that Liberty, Missouri, is a hidden hub for performance arts? This Clay County city is all about old films, theater, and music.

Classic music lovers should catch a free concert by the Liberty Symphony Orchestra at the Liberty Performing Arts Theatre. The orchestra plays concertos and old-school symphonies as well as soundtracks from movies, TVs, and video games. Check out their upcoming performances here, including the music of “Legend of Zelda.”

Those seeking an engaging modern theater experience should visit the Corbin Theatre. The company’s 2025 season kicks off with “Fiddler on the Roof,” and includes Agatha Christie’s thriller classic “And Then There Were None” plus “The Lost Virginity Tour,” a comedy about friendship, aging, first loves, and life’s regrets by Oregon-based playwright Cricket Daniel.

Liberty is also hosting Reel Liberty Film Festival, a celebration of the noir genre, on Jan. 24 and 25, 2025.

For more great things to do in Liberty, including places to eat and how to explore the local history, check out KCUR’s Adventure here.



Attend Briarfest in Riverside

Briarfest Briarfest is an annual event in Riverside, Missouri.

Briarfest is one of the best opportunities for music lovers to discover emerging artists in the KC metro and surrounding regions. The festival’s date and location change every year, but usually happens on a weekend during the early fall.

The most recent lineup included Kansas City-based bluegrass group Whiskey Mash Band, Kansas City’s iconic rock band Shooting Star, The Swallowtails, and many more. Guests can also enjoy an extensive lineup of food trucks, local breweries, and retail vendors.

Since the festival stays in the Riverside-Briarcliff area, you can easily plan a staycation at the Argosy Casino & Hotel and pamper yourself in their spa. And don’t forget to stop by Corner Cafe off NW Gateway Ave, one of Kansas City’s most beloved comfort food restaurants. Their enormous homemade cinnamon roll is a must for family meals, and there’s just something about their biscuits and gravy that warms you up from gut to soul.



Head to Shoal Creek Living History Museum and Hodge Park

Shoal Creek Living History Museum / Kansas City Parks & Recreation In Hodge Park, visit the Shoal Creek Living History Museum.

Shoal Creek Living History Museum sits in Kansas City’s second-largest park, Hodge Park. Spanning over 80 acres, the “museum” captures 19th-century Missouri living with a recreated pioneer village, Civil War-era buildings and architecture. (It’s one of several living history museums around KC to transport you back in time!)

You’ll also find miles of wooded walking trails to escape the bustling modern world. Plus, with the help of the museum’s community partner, Buffalo Lodge, there are also six bison roaming the museum’s rolling hills.

Shoal Creek also hosts a five-mile cross-country Wilderness Run on the first Saturday of November that is a great way to challenge your inner explorer. But make sure you dress appropriately!

After exploring the museum, don’t forget to venture into other parts of Hodge Park and check out the trails that will take you through the park’s woods and creeks.

Then, head west for Brass Rail Sports Bar. This old-school pool hall serves classic bar food like loaded tater tots and personal flatbreads, and tables are 75 cents per game or $10/hour from 4 p.m. to close). No better way to wind down from a long day of hiking than a cold beer, some bar bites, and a few games with friendly strangers.

Take a culinary world tour at North Kansas City's Iron District

Iron District The Iron District in North Kansas City has a variety of food choices.

North Kansas City has no shortage of food and drink options, with its own storied history of beer brewing and great options for BBQ and bar food.

Iron District is a delicious oasis created with shipping containers in the heart of North Kansas City (we previously wrote about it in our round-up of best food halls in Kansas City). Some of our favorite food vendors right now are Melt Box Ice Cream, Mediterranean restaurant Sidos, Southeast Asian fusion restaurant The Laos House, tiki bar Tiki Huna, and all-day brunchery Breakfast For Dinner.

Unlike other dining-only food halls, Iron District also has a list of small retail businesses showcasing their unique creations. So while you’re waiting for your food, or after a good meal, check out plant shop Crystal Compass, women’s boutique Madhouse Clothing, and accessory store The Babe Standard, which has — ready? — a custom hat bar where you can build the hat of your dream!

Whether you’re into rock climbing, clamoring for board games or want to enjoy the movies, North Kansas City has it all. Check out our guide for more things to do.



Go wild at Parkville Days

Historic Downtown Parkville Parkville Days is one of Parkville, Missouri's annual celebrations.

There are plenty of things to do in Parkville, but nothing can really compare to the annual carnival and festival: Parkville Days. The festivity usually happens on the third weekend of August, although 2025 dates haven’t been announced yet.

Parkville Days Festival is one of downtown Parkville’s largest events of the year, featuring carnival rides from Evans Midland Empire, live music along the Missouri River and on Main Street, and specialty booths hosted by local makers, artists, food vendors, and small retail businesses.

Shops on Parkville’s Main Street also participate by offering “end of summer” sales. Want to stock up on old-fashioned candies and treats from Parkville Trading Post? Been eyeing some farmhouse patterns from Stashworthy Fabric? That weekend will be the perfect time to fulfill your shopping wishlist.

While you’re hanging around Parkville, check out our beginner’s guide to the city for more restaurant and activity recommendations.



Enjoy a waterside getaway at Smithville Lake

Visit Missouri There's plenty to do on land and on the water in the Smithville Lake area.

As one of the most popular lake towns around Kansas City, Smithville has everything you desire from a lake without the massive crowd at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Smithville Lake has two swimmable beaches opening from 8:30 a.m. to sunset, between May 1 to September 15. The lake also has a well-balanced mix of beginner and intermediate trails for biking and hiking that offer beautiful scenery year-round. You can even ride through the wild prairie following Westward Trailways on horseback.

Once you’re satisfied with all the actions, stop by Ladoga Ridge Winery and check out their seasonal wines. Ladoga Ridge offers tastings during regular business hours at their bar and hosts live concerts in their outdoor event space.