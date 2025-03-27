© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Independence will vote on a $197 million general obligation bond. Here's what to know

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A large brick building with dark windows sits behind a set of flagpoles with flags waving in a stiff wind.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Independence City Hall on April 6, 2021.

Voters in Independence, Missouri, will consider whether to approve a $197 million general obligation bond on April's ballot. The majority of the money would fund building a new police campus, but money for infrastructure and the city's youth sports complex are also under consideration.

Next month, the city of Independence will ask its residents to do something for the first time in its nearly 200-year history: approve a general obligation bond.

The $197 million property tax measure would fund projects around the city that leaders say are necessary and, in some cases, overdue. But some think Independence has an uphill battle in light of recent controversies over property tax assessments in Jackson County.

The ballot will include three separate bond questions targeting public safety, infrastructure and historic restoration. Each question can pass on its own separate from the others, but they will all need 57% support to pass.

Most of the $130 million aimed at improving public safety would go toward building a new police campus.

"This justice center campus would allow us to take parts of the police department that are scattered around the city onto a single campus, and lets us upgrade our facilities for training and for housing our police," Dr. Bridget McCandless, a city councilmember in Independence, told KCUR's Up To Date.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastIndependence MissouriPublic SafetyinfrastructureElections
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now