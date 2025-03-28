© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Council members defend their unanimous vote to fire City Manager Brian Platt

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:31 PM CDT
Kansas City Manager Brian Platt outside the Satchel Paige home on Aug. 9, 2021.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Council voted unanimously to fire City Manager Brian Platt on March 27, 2025.

Platt's firing came three weeks after the city lost a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Platt of retaliation, which cost the city nearly $1 million. Kansas City Council member Melissa Robinson said it was necessary to "restore public trust."

It’s official: Kansas City Manager Brian Platt is out of a job.

On Thursday, Kansas City Council voted unanimously to fire Platt, who was suspended three weeks ago after the city lost a whistleblower lawsuit that cost it nearly $1 million.

Council member Crispin Rea said the outcome of the lawsuit had a significant impact on his decision to vote to remove Platt.

“It says to you that a jury of our peers made a finding, made a decision based on the credibility of the evidence, which included testimony that the city manager directed employees to lie to the media," Rea told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Up To Date has also invited Platt for an interview.

Platt has retained the attorney Joanna Trachtenberg of TGH Litigation, which specializes in employment discrimination in the state.

In an email to KCUR, Trachtenberg said Council member Melissa Robinson, along with others on city council, “have continued since the beginning of his tenure with Kansas City to attack, harass, bully, and publicly defame my client.”

When asked on about Trachtenberg’s accusation, Robinson told Up To Date, “We’re here because of his actions.”

“I think about looking forward with the sense of making sure that we have transparency, that we restore public trust, and we have someone with experience that can execute results in a way that's fair,” she said.

In a statement released to KCUR prior to his firing, Platt said his tenure saw Kansas City assemble the “most diverse leadership team in our city’s history and found ways to support so many marginalized communities that have been left behind.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
