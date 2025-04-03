© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Public Schools superintendent says bond vote would give 'hope to our children'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A woman wearing a pink blouse talks at a microphone. Behind her some people are standing listening. They are inside a school library.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Public Schools will ask voters on April 8 to approve $474 million in higher property taxes to help the district update classrooms, build new schools and address long-standing maintenance needs. In order to pass the bond measure, the district will have to convince 57% of voters to sign off.

KCPS predicts that for a $474 million bond, someone with a home valued at $200,000 would pay an additional $231.80 per year in property taxes. A commercial property with the same value would pay an additional $390.40 per year.

The district hasn’t successfully passed a bond measure in nearly six decades, and KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier says now is the time to invest in Kansas City’s kids.

“What we're talking about is really giving hope to our children, giving hope and helping them see we believe in them and that there is a future for them,” Collier told KCUR’s Up To Date.

History
The Missouri State Board of Education voted in 2000 to withdraw KCPS’s accreditation status for failing to meet the state’s academic standards, and was the first time in the country that a state stripped a school district of its accreditation.

It took KCPS more than two decades to fully regain accreditation, and Collier says the district has done the hard work over the last several years to regain the support of the community, pointing to the 89% graduation rate.

“We need this support from our community in order to continue the work that we've started,” she says.

The bond proposal also devotes $50 million to charter schools, spread across nine schools.

Learn more about the April 8 Kansas City Public Schools bond vote here.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
