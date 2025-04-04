Why Sporting KC split from manager Peter Vermes after 16 years

After managing the club since 2009, Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes has “mutually parted ways” with the team. The news comes as Sporting finds itself with the worst record in MLS after failing to win a match through six games this season.

Vermes' legacy included an MLS Cup win in 2013 and the longest coaching tenure in the history of the league. Despite that, many believed it was time for new leadership.

"(Sporting is) actually on a 13-game winless streak going back to last year," Kansas City Soccer Journal editor Chad Smith told KCUR. "In that time, they only have one draw and 12 losses. They've missed the playoffs several times in the last few years, after having, I think it was a eight or nine-year run in a row where they made the playoffs every year."

"So, you know, at some point it builds to that where they have to say, hey, maybe it's time for a change."