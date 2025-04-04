© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Why Sporting KC split from manager Peter Vermes after 16 years

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to his players during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sporting Kansas City and its championship-winning manager Peter Vermes have parted ways. Vermes was the longest tenured coach in the history of MLS and led the team through a long stretch of postseason appearances, before the club's success dwindled in recent years.

After managing the club since 2009, Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes has “mutually parted ways” with the team. The news comes as Sporting finds itself with the worst record in MLS after failing to win a match through six games this season.

Vermes' legacy included an MLS Cup win in 2013 and the longest coaching tenure in the history of the league. Despite that, many believed it was time for new leadership.

"(Sporting is) actually on a 13-game winless streak going back to last year," Kansas City Soccer Journal editor Chad Smith told KCUR. "In that time, they only have one draw and 12 losses. They've missed the playoffs several times in the last few years, after having, I think it was a eight or nine-year run in a row where they made the playoffs every year."

"So, you know, at some point it builds to that where they have to say, hey, maybe it's time for a change."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastsportsSporting KCsoccerMajor League Soccer
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now