Why is the Missouri legislature trying to overturn voter-led laws on abortion and paid sick leave?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Supporters sign an initiative petition in support of a ballot measure that would legalize abortion up to the point of fetal viability in Missouri. during an event on Feb. 6, 2024, in Kansas City hosted by Missourians for Constitutional Freedom.
Anna Spoerre
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri voters legalized abortion and instituted a paid sick leave policy through the voter-led initiative petition process last November. Just a few months later, state lawmakers are working to overturn both.

Missouri legalized abortion, raised the minimum wage and instituted paid sick leave at the ballot box last November — progressive measures in a state where Republicans hold a veto-proof majority in the legislature and control every statewide office.

Those measures were on the ballot in the first place because voters put them there through Missouri's initiative petition process. Elected officials had little to do with creating the laws, and now, both the abortion amendment and paid sick leave could be overturned during the legislative session.

Overturning, amending or slow-walking voter-led measures isn't uncommon in Missouri, or in the other 23 states that have initiative petitions.

"So often what happens is we see trends where public opinion is moving faster than legislators are," said Anne Whitesell, assistant professor of political science at Miami University.

In Missouri, political science professor George Connor says the trend is a result of changing political opinion — and there's little political risk for Republicans.

"Missouri used to be sort of a purple state, and it's become a red state," he said. "The Democratic populations in Kansas City and St. Louis have driven (initiative petition measures), and many of these earlier ones into the 2000s were strictly urban rural splits. As the urban numbers go down, especially on the St. Louis side, the Republicans have a greater advantage."

  • Anne Whitesell, assistant professor of political science at Miami University
  • George Connor, professor emeritus of political science at Missouri State University
Ballot IssueMissouriMissouri abortion amendmentProposition A
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
