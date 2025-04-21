© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A lead January 6 investigator will be speaking in Kansas City this week

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Rioters stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Rioters stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

Timothy Heaphy was an investigator of the January 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol as well as the 2017 Charlottesville riot. He's the author of "Harbingers: What January 6 and Charlottesville Reveal about Rising Threats to Democracy," and will visit Kansas City this week for an event at Rainy Day Books.

In his book "Harbingers: What January 6 and Charlottesville Reveal about Rising Threats to Democracy," Timothy Heaphy makes one point clear early on: He's more concerned about political apathy than a crowd of angry rioters.

Heaphy, the lead counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives' investigation into the January 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol, says that political division isn't just "left vs. right" anymore — it's about belief in institutions, too.

Distrust in institutions can cause angry reactions like those exhibited by Donald Trump's supporters on January 6. But it can also cause apathy, and that's what worries him more.

"If people are disengaged, if they stop paying attention, educating themselves, engaging in civic life or voting, that, to me, is a bigger, more systemic threat to democracy, one that we have to counteract," Heaphy told KCUR's Up To Date.

He'll speak Wednesday, April 23 at Rainy Day Books.

  • Timothy Heaphy, author, "Harbingers: What January 6 and Charlottesville Reveal about Rising Threats to Democracy"
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
