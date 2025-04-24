© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How Catholics in Kansas City will remember Pope Francis: 'He embraced everyone'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
FILE - Pope Francis consoles Serena Subania who lost her daughter Angelica, 5 years old, the day before as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital after receiving treatment for a bronchitis, in Rome, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
Gregorio Borgia
/
AP
Pope Francis consoles Serena Subania in Rome, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, died Monday at age 88. Around the world and in Kansas City, Catholic faithful are mourning his loss.

Around the world and in Kansas City, Catholics are mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Church from 2013 until his death Monday.

Francis was the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit pope and was known for his environmentalism and his outreach to migrants and marginalized Catholics.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the leader of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas — which includes Catholic parishes in most of eastern Kansas — says he met with Pope Francis and was struck by the Pope's leadership style.

"He started the meeting by saying 'I want you to be honest with me. You can criticize me, you can ask any question. This isn't going to be fruitful if it's not an honest discussion,'" Naumann told KCUR's Up To Date. "I really admired that about him."

Naumann is stepping down from the role after reaching the mandatory retirement age. In his last few weeks, Francis appointed a successor, Shawn McKnight, who will be installed as the new Archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas, on May 27.

After Francis' funeral Mass Saturday, the College of Cardinals will convene to elect a new Pope.

  • Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas
  • Rev. Stephen Hess, SJ, Vice President of Mission and Ministry at Rockhurst University
  • Rev. Andres Moreno, pastor of St. Anthony and Our Lady of Peace parishes
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
