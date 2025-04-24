How Catholics in Kansas City will remember Pope Francis: 'He embraced everyone'

Around the world and in Kansas City, Catholics are mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Church from 2013 until his death Monday.

Francis was the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit pope and was known for his environmentalism and his outreach to migrants and marginalized Catholics.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the leader of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas — which includes Catholic parishes in most of eastern Kansas — says he met with Pope Francis and was struck by the Pope's leadership style.

"He started the meeting by saying 'I want you to be honest with me. You can criticize me, you can ask any question. This isn't going to be fruitful if it's not an honest discussion,'" Naumann told KCUR's Up To Date. "I really admired that about him."

Naumann is stepping down from the role after reaching the mandatory retirement age. In his last few weeks, Francis appointed a successor, Shawn McKnight, who will be installed as the new Archbishop of Kansas City, Kansas, on May 27.

After Francis' funeral Mass Saturday, the College of Cardinals will convene to elect a new Pope.

