Why the measles vaccine is so important now, as outbreak spreads to Kansas and Missouri

The United States is seeing its largest outbreak of measles in several years, and the viral disease has now made its way to our region.

While over three dozen cases have been reported in Kansas, the first case of the year was just reported last week in Missouri. Meanwhile, in Texas, hundreds of cases have developed.

Dr. Sarah Boyd, an infectious disease physician at Saint Luke’s Health System, told KCUR's Up To Date that making sure you and your children are vaccinated is the most important thing to do.

"(People should have) a heightened awareness, checking and seeing with your healthcare provider if you're immune, getting vaccinated if you need to, and I think that will provide a high level of protection," she said.

"When we don't use that tool, we will have cases and things spread."

