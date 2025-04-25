© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Why the measles vaccine is so important now, as outbreak spreads to Kansas and Missouri

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
James Tatum, 11, right, receives a vaccination shot in Dallas on Friday, April 4, 2025.
James Tatum, 11, right, receives a vaccination shot in Dallas on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Kansas has so far identified 37 measles cases this year — mostly among children — and the first Missouri measles case of the year was reported just last week. Dr. Sarah Boyd of Saint Luke's Health System says vaccinating is the best way to prevent contracting the airborne virus.

The United States is seeing its largest outbreak of measles in several years, and the viral disease has now made its way to our region.

While over three dozen cases have been reported in Kansas, the first case of the year was just reported last week in Missouri. Meanwhile, in Texas, hundreds of cases have developed.

Dr. Sarah Boyd, an infectious disease physician at Saint Luke’s Health System, told KCUR's Up To Date that making sure you and your children are vaccinated is the most important thing to do.

"(People should have) a heightened awareness, checking and seeing with your healthcare provider if you're immune, getting vaccinated if you need to, and I think that will provide a high level of protection," she said.

"When we don't use that tool, we will have cases and things spread."

  • Dr. Sarah Boyd, infectious disease physician at Saint Luke's Health System
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
