Kansas City wants to reinvest in Prospect Avenue. Here's what's being considered

Kansas City has a new vision for Prospect Avenue.

The street has a long history of disinvestment, but the city's ProspectUS plan, approved in February, will serve as a guidebook for its future.

The concept, while preliminary, calls for meaningful, community-led upgrades to the Prospect corridor. By investing in hubs of dense, walkable development at key intersections between 12th and 75th streets, ProspectUS sets goals to grow the community by 40,000 residents, 15,000 jobs and 17,000 homes, without pricing current residents out.

Kansas City Council member Melissa Robinson credits Jeffrey Williams, former director of the city's planning department, with the creation of ProspectUS.

"One of the things that frustrated him was that we always have these plans — but where is the implementation of them? And that's where (ProspectUS) starts to take us," Robinson told KCUR's Up To Date.

