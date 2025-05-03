© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City wants to reinvest in Prospect Avenue. Here's what's being considered

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Outdoor sunny day street scene. A person can be seen walking across a busy road with traffic moving around them. There's a bus stop at right that reads "Prospect & 35th" on a red banner above it.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A car waits for a pedestrian to cross Prospect Avenue at 35th Street on Sept. 6, 2024, where others wait for a bus to arrive.

The ProspectUS plan lays out guidelines for the city to invest in the neighborhoods along Prospect Avenue — without displacing neighbors who live there.

Kansas City has a new vision for Prospect Avenue.

The street has a long history of disinvestment, but the city's ProspectUS plan, approved in February, will serve as a guidebook for its future.

The concept, while preliminary, calls for meaningful, community-led upgrades to the Prospect corridor. By investing in hubs of dense, walkable development at key intersections between 12th and 75th streets, ProspectUS sets goals to grow the community by 40,000 residents, 15,000 jobs and 17,000 homes, without pricing current residents out.

Kansas City Council member Melissa Robinson credits Jeffrey Williams, former director of the city's planning department, with the creation of ProspectUS.

"One of the things that frustrated him was that we always have these plans — but where is the implementation of them? And that's where (ProspectUS) starts to take us," Robinson told KCUR's Up To Date.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
