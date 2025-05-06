Catholics will soon elect a new pope. Here's what happens in the conclave

Catholic cardinals will convene beginning on Wednesday to elect a new pope in a process known as a conclave.

It's a process that may have more eyes on it than usual as a result of the hit 2024 film "Conclave," starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini.

But how similar is the real conclave to the film?

"There's a lot of reality in it, actually," said James Grimaldi, executive editor of the National Catholic Reporter, which is based in Kansas City.

Many of the technical details, such as the depiction of the formal voting process that takes place in the Sistine Chapel, and some of the politicking, are close to reality.

But at the same time, Grimaldi told KCUR's Up To Date, the film is "like anything Hollywood. It sort of distills it into the most dramatic fashion possible. And it sort of conflates some things and mushes them all together."

