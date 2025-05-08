Ketanji Brown Jackson accepts Truman Foundation's 'Good Neighbor Award' in Kansas City

Each year, the Truman Foundation honors an individual with the Harry S. Truman Good Neighbor Award. Missourians like former Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander, former Senator Claire McCaskill and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver have won the award. Politicians like former President Bill Clinton have also earned the honor.

This year, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson won the award and visited Kansas City to accept it.

She joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her concerns for the safety of her fellow judges across the country, her own new-found assertiveness on the bench and her autobiography "Lovely One."

