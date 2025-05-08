Ketanji Brown Jackson accepts Truman Foundation's 'Good Neighbor Award' in Kansas City
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson visited Kansas City on Thursday to accept the Good Neighbor Award from the Truman Foundation. She joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss what it is like to be a justice in this politically-charged era of government as well as her bestselling autobiography "Lovely One."
Each year, the Truman Foundation honors an individual with the Harry S. Truman Good Neighbor Award. Missourians like former Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander, former Senator Claire McCaskill and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver have won the award. Politicians like former President Bill Clinton have also earned the honor.
This year, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson won the award and visited Kansas City to accept it.
She joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss her concerns for the safety of her fellow judges across the country, her own new-found assertiveness on the bench and her autobiography "Lovely One."
- United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson