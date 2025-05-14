Mario Vasquez, Kansas City's new city manager, talks about how he plans to approach the job

A month and a half ago, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt was fired from his position by Kansas City Council.

Then, after the search for Platt's replacement was narrowed down to three finalists, Mario Vasquez emerged as the next city manager. He was appointed to the role after an 11-2 vote by city council last week.

Vasquez has spent the last 28 years working with the city — including a stint as assistant city manager — and is also the first Latino to hold the job. He told KCUR's Up To Date that he has focused on economic development, planning and projects throughout much of his career.

"My track record is one of accomplishment, just working hard, solving different difficult problems (for the city)," he said.

