Up To Date

Mario Vasquez, Kansas City's new city manager, talks about how he plans to approach the job

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A man wearing a gray suit and maroon tie stands outdoors on a sidewalk. A city street and park area appear behind him.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Mario Vasquez is Kansas City's new city manager, replacing the fired Brian Platt.

Kansas City Council voted last week to make Mario Vasquez, a longtime city employee, as the new city manager. Vasquez joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his new role and his vision for Kansas City.

A month and a half ago, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt was fired from his position by Kansas City Council.

Then, after the search for Platt's replacement was narrowed down to three finalists, Mario Vasquez emerged as the next city manager. He was appointed to the role after an 11-2 vote by city council last week.

Vasquez has spent the last 28 years working with the city — including a stint as assistant city manager — and is also the first Latino to hold the job. He told KCUR's Up To Date that he has focused on economic development, planning and projects throughout much of his career.

"My track record is one of accomplishment, just working hard, solving different difficult problems (for the city)," he said.

