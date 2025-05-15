© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

75 years after Truman integrated the military, Black veterans reflect on the 'freedom to serve'

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 15, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Harry Truman on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Truman Library Institute
Harry Truman on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

In 1950, a special committee assembled by President Harry S. Truman delivered its groundbreaking report on desegregating the military. KCUR's Up To Date spoke with two Black veterans to discuss the legacy of Truman's decision and the battles that are still being fought to ensure the integration of the armed forces.

President Harry S. Truman ordered the desegregation of the United States military in 1948, but it took two more years for a special committee to lay out plans for how to do that.

That 1950 report from the Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Forces — titled "Freedom to Serve" — opened up doors for many more Americans to serve their country. In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Truman Library Institute is putting on an event at the Plaza branch of the Kansas City Public Library.

Retired Brigadier General Donald Scott of the U.S. Army, who will also join the event panel, told KCUR's Up To Date that diversity in the military is crucial for its ability to function at maximum capacity.

"You've got to have not only qualified people, but you've got to have people making decisions who are racially different, you know, whose gender is different," Scott said.

"And your sexual preference doesn't have anything to do with you being able to do your job (either). We have to continue to make sure that we are integrated in our thoughts and our practices in order for this country to remain strong with a military that is strong."

  • Retired Brigadier General Donald Scott, U.S. Army
  • Retired Colonel Eries Mentzer, U.S. Air Force

Freedom to Serve: 75th Anniversary Truman Legacy Event, 6 p.m. wine reception and 6:30 p.m. program, Thursday, May 22 at the the Truman Forum, Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

