75 years after Truman integrated the military, Black veterans reflect on the 'freedom to serve'

President Harry S. Truman ordered the desegregation of the United States military in 1948, but it took two more years for a special committee to lay out plans for how to do that.

That 1950 report from the Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Forces — titled "Freedom to Serve" — opened up doors for many more Americans to serve their country. In honor of its 75th anniversary, the Truman Library Institute is putting on an event at the Plaza branch of the Kansas City Public Library.

Retired Brigadier General Donald Scott of the U.S. Army, who will also join the event panel, told KCUR's Up To Date that diversity in the military is crucial for its ability to function at maximum capacity.

"You've got to have not only qualified people, but you've got to have people making decisions who are racially different, you know, whose gender is different," Scott said.

"And your sexual preference doesn't have anything to do with you being able to do your job (either). We have to continue to make sure that we are integrated in our thoughts and our practices in order for this country to remain strong with a military that is strong."



Freedom to Serve: 75th Anniversary Truman Legacy Event, 6 p.m. wine reception and 6:30 p.m. program, Thursday, May 22 at the the Truman Forum, Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.