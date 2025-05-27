© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Cass County students competing in Missouri Civics Bee with ideas to improve their community

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Emilee Burkitt (left), Kennady Smith (center) and Konner Chipps are the winners of the Harrisonville's local civics bee competition. They'll move onto the state competition this summer.
Byron Brooks
/
Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce
Emilee Burkitt (left), Kennady Smith (center) and Konner Chipps are the winners of Harrisonville's local civics bee competition. They'll move onto the state competition this summer.

A local civics bee competition in Harrisonville, Missouri, challenged students' knowledge and ability to make a difference in society. Now students from Harrisonville and Raymore-Peculiar schools will compete in the state competition.

Students in Cass County who took part in the local civics bee wrote an essay about an issue in society and how they would solve the problem.

More than 350 essays were submitted to the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce, which facilitated the competition. Two Raymore-Peculiar students and one Harrisonville student won the top three spots, qualifying them to move onto the state competition.

Bing Schimmelpfenning, executive director of the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce, said informed and civically engaged citizens is good for business.

"If you've got an informed student, they know how things work. They know how the government works. They know how to get things done," Schimmelpfenning told KCUR's Up To Date. "And of course, that always helps business."

Harrisonville student Emilee Burkitt developed a plan to preserve the Harrisonville Square— a community gathering place with historic buildings and small businesses.

"I can see the importance, like the economic importance that the businesses bring, but also the like importance that they bring in unifying our community," Burkitt said. "And so I just wanted to make sure we capture that and keep that going, and preserve our history and our knowledge and our small businesses."

Kennady Smith, the first place winner from Raymore-Peculiar, discussed plans to reduce waste in landfills through recycling, composting and education, and how people can be involved.

"When people are more engaged with civics, it fosters a better sense of our government, and makes people want to be more involved in things," Smith said.

