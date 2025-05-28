© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri banned Callery pears and 5 other invasive plants. Grow these instead

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Callery pear trees line a street in Kansas City, Missouri. The popular ornamental species is highly invasive, harming birds and insects.
Missouri lawmakers have banned the sale or transport of six native plant species, including Callery pear trees. The ban will go into effect Jan. 1, 2029 — to give sellers time to replace their inventories.

Selling, importing or exporting several invasive plants, including Callery or Bradford pear trees, will soon be illegal in Missouri, after the state legislature passed a ban.

Experts say the ban will help slow the spread of the Callery pear, as well as burning bush, Japanese honeysuckle, climbing euonymus, sericea lespedeza and perilla mint — species that often spread uncontrollably and wreak havoc on the environments where they take root.

"It's like setting a buffet full of plastic food for guests that might come over," said Carol Davit, chair of the Missouri Invasive Plant Council. "If your yard is full of plants that no insects can eat, there are fewer insects for songbirds to eat. These plants disrupt the ecological functioning of our communities, and they do nothing to support nature's web of life."

Davit also recommends removing existing Callery pear trees and replacing them with native species.

Serviceberry, wild plum and flowering dogwood trees, for example, feature similar white blooms in the springtime, while black gum and American Hornbeam trees show off vibrant fall foliage.

The ban, which still awaits Gov. Mike Kehoe's signature, is slated to go into full effect Jan. 1, 2029 — to give sellers time to replace their inventory.

  • Carol Davit, executive director of Missouri Prairie Foundation and chair of the Missouri Invasive Plant Council
invasive speciesMissouriMissouri legislatureplantsnative species
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected.
See stories by Halle Jackson
