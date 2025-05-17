© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Paris Williams

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Writing rap music since about age 13, Paris Williams' music is a blend of the rap and R&B he listened to with his parents, and the indie, pop and punk his classmates listened to growing up in Muskegon, Michigan.
Paris Williams' latest album is "A Paris Williams Joint."

Kansas City artist Paris Williams has been writing songs since he was 13. His music is a blend of the rap and R&B he listened to with his parents, and the indie, pop and punk his classmates listened to growing up in Muskegon, Michigan. You can hear him perform later this month at Manor Fest.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

As a kid, Paris Williams wanted to be an animator and told stories through comics.

Around 13, he recognized his ability to tell stories through music.

"This is the most expressive art form to me," Williams told KCUR's Up To Date. "Or when I listen to my favorite artists, it's like I can feel how they're feeling, or feel a little less alone."

On his most recent album, "A Paris Williams Joint," the Kansas City-based rapper shares stories of the relationships he saw as a child, learning from them and now building his own relationships.

Williams said he doesn't get caught up in the accolades or what people have to say. He's focused on making music authentic to who he is.

"I try to stay out of the, I guess, the accolades or the success, or how people are gonna interpret it, too much. Just make sure the messages [is] potent and as honest as it can be for me, and then how people interpret that later, it's like it has nothing to do with me, you know," Williams said.

Williams will perform as part of Manor Fest on Saturday, May 31 at the Tree Room.

Stay Connected
