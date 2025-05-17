KC Soundcheck: Paris Williams

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

As a kid, Paris Williams wanted to be an animator and told stories through comics.

Around 13, he recognized his ability to tell stories through music.

"This is the most expressive art form to me," Williams told KCUR's Up To Date. "Or when I listen to my favorite artists, it's like I can feel how they're feeling, or feel a little less alone."

On his most recent album, "A Paris Williams Joint," the Kansas City-based rapper shares stories of the relationships he saw as a child, learning from them and now building his own relationships.

Williams said he doesn't get caught up in the accolades or what people have to say. He's focused on making music authentic to who he is.

"I try to stay out of the, I guess, the accolades or the success, or how people are gonna interpret it, too much. Just make sure the messages [is] potent and as honest as it can be for me, and then how people interpret that later, it's like it has nothing to do with me, you know," Williams said.

Williams will perform as part of Manor Fest on Saturday, May 31 at the Tree Room.

