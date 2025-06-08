© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Ron Chernow explores how Mark Twain brought Missouri's 'wild, throbbing energy' to the world

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published June 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Beowulf Sheehan
/
Ron Chernow
The prolific biographer Ron Chernow has chronicled the Missouri author's life in a new book titled simply "Mark Twain," that’s already hit the top of The New York Times best-sellers list.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his latest book, "Mark Twain," which paints a nuanced portrait of a complicated American author from the Heartland.

He made America laugh. He made America think. And Mark Twain did all that despite a lifetime of challenges — including too much death in his immediate family and a long litany of financial hardships that nearly crushed him.

The prolific biographer Ron Chernow has chronicled the Missouri author's life in a new book titled simply "Mark Twain," that’s already hit the top of The New York Times best-sellers list.

Chernow told KCUR's Up To Date that Twain can be credited with transforming American literature by writing about the individuals and landscapes of the Midwest, which up until that point enjoyed little representation in fiction.

"The literary world had been very much dominated by kind of eastern seaboard elite, and here he's capturing all this kind of wild, throbbing energy out there in the Heartland," said Chernow.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastBooksmark twainMissouribiographiesliterature
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR