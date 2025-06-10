A Kansas City music therapist helps babies in the NICU — by singing to them

For infants in the neonatal intensive care unit, exposure to music often means better health, and earlier release dates.

That's why Amy Robertson, a music therapist and associate professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory, spends one day a week singing to "preemies" at the Overland Park Medical Center.

Not just any type of music works, she says: The babies respond best to the female voice, sung in a specific range and tempo. Occasionally, guitar can be used.

The results are tangible, Robertson says. The neonatal intensive care unit can be overstimulating for preterm infants — some born as early as 28 weeks gestation — but Robertson says that when she sings, their heart rate, oxygen saturation and more see improvements.

"There's times where nurses will come in, they have to actually turn down the oxygen, because the infant will start breathing better," Robertson told KCUR's Up To Date.

And for Robertson, the best part is that parents can be involved, too.

"I've had parents tell me that's the one time they feel like they get to be a parent in the NICU," she said.

UMKC is one of only a few institutions in the United States that offers training on music therapy for preemies in its curriculum.



Amy Robertson, music therapist

Editor's note: KCUR 89.3 is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.