The Kansas City Royals are having a mediocre season. How will they handle the trade deadline?

As Major League Baseball enters its All-Star break, it is a busy time for the people in charge of baseball operations for the Kansas City Royals — and a critically important one, too. The MLB Draft began on Sunday and the trade deadline is coming up on July 31.

Because the team has a mediocre record of 47-50, a winning or losing streak in the coming days could determine whether the Royals bring in more talent via trade for a playoff push, or if they trade away big-league talent to improve for the future.

Matthew LaMar, the editor of Royals Review, told KCUR's Up To Date that he believes the Royals have basically played themselves out of a playoff spot because of the amount of teams in front of them in the standings.

But, what the Royals are going to do at the trade deadline is still up in the air.

"If they're about this level of record in a couple of weeks, I would guess they would try to acquire someone. But I would also not be surprised if they trade (starting pitcher) Seth Lugo as well. Seth Lugo is going to be one of the most coveted pitchers on the market."

