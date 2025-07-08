© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas House Minority Leader explains latest effort to lure Chiefs and Royals across state line

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A man sits inside a radio studio talking at a microphone. He is wearing a blue T-shirt with the word "Royals" emblazoned on the front.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Minority Leader Brandon Woodard, a Democrat from Kansas, was among the lawmakers involved in the meeting to extend the state's tax incentive package for the Chiefs and Royals to move to the state.

On Monday, lawmakers in Kansas opted to extend the deadline for state incentives, so that the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have more time to negotiate building new stadiums across state lines. Kansas House Minority Leader Brandon Woodard joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain where things stand.

Lawmakers in Kansas believe they have a very real chance of striking deals with the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to build stadiums west of the state line. This week, they decided to give the teams six more months to negotiate on new stadiums, after the original deadline of June 30, 2025 passed.

The Missouri legislature recently passed stadium incentives of its own, as lawmakers scramble to keep the teams from moving.

Kansas House Minority Leader Brandon Woodard was part of the state's legislative leadership that voted for the extension, which he says was necessary to cement a deal.

"I think as we had opportunities to talk to the Department of Commerce, as we had conversations with representatives of both teams, we realized that deals this big do take a lot of time," Woodard told KCUR's Up To Date. "So, either we can just let them stay in Missouri, as they've now responded with their own incentive package, or we can extend the offer so they can continue those discussions."

Kansas' offer uses STAR Bonds to cover up to 70% of the cost of stadium projects, with the hope that economic activity from the development would recoup the loans.

Up To Date PodcastKansas LegislatureRoyalsKansas City ChiefsSTAR Bonds
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
