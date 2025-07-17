West Bottoms developers says neighborhood changes will make it a 'gem' of Kansas City

Kansas City's West Bottoms neighborhood is on the verge of significant changes.

The real estate and development firm SomeraRoad is in the early stages of executing a plan to revitalize the neighborhood with apartments, commercial spaces, a hotel and more. Their plans includes the renovation of the classic brick buildings of the West Bottoms as well as new construction.

SomeraRoad's Grant Hromas told KCUR's Up To Date that he think the neighborhood will become the "gem" of Kansas City.

"We look to neighborhoods like the Crossroads or the River Market as some of the exemplars of urban neighborhoods in Kansas City today. We see the future of the West Bottoms as being at — and quite honestly, above — the exemplar of urban neighborhood development in Kansas City," Hromas said.

"We think that model will be recognized nationally. We think that it'll be one of the destinations in Kansas City where as a current resident of greater Kansas City or a visitor to Kansas City, it is a must-do, must-go."

