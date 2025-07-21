© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

What public media funding cuts mean for stations in small Missouri and Kansas towns

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
a large sound board with knobs and faders, sits in front of a window. Behind the window two individuals hold musical instruments
Ozarks Public Broadcasting
/
Facebook
At Ozarks Public Broadcasting in Springfield, Missouri, federal funding made up 10 percent of the organization's radio budget and nearly a third of its television budget.

Public media organizations in small towns and rural areas relied more heavily on funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting than their urban counterparts. Now that funding is rescinded, here's how two in Kansas and Missouri are planning for the future.

On Thursday, Congress passed a bill to rescind more than $8 billion in federal funding for foreign aid programs and $1 billion for public broadcasting.

The legislation means public radio and television stations across the country will face funding shortfalls. But broadcasters in rural areas will be hit the hardest.

At Ozarks Public Broadcasting in Springfield, Missouri, federal funding made up approximately 10% of the outlet's radio budget, and nearly a third of its television budget. And in western Kansas, High Plains Public Radio has relied on the federal government for 15% of its operating costs.

High Plains Public Radio executive director Quentin Hope and Ozarks Public Broadcasting general manager Rachel Knight say they've seen an outpouring of support from their communities.

But keeping the airwaves live just got harder, especially in western Kansas, where High Plains Public Radio runs 18 transmitter sites throughout the state.

"So it's not a matter of staying on the air, but being able to stay on the air on all locations, as well as look at local programming," Hope told KCUR's Up To Date.

  • Quentin Hope, executive director, High Plains Public Radio
  • Rachel Knight, general manager, Ozarks Public Radio and Ozarks Public Television
Tags
Up To Date PodcastPublic media fundingKansasMissourimediaPublic Broadcastingwestern KansasOzarks
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR