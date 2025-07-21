What public media funding cuts mean for stations in small Missouri and Kansas towns

On Thursday, Congress passed a bill to rescind more than $8 billion in federal funding for foreign aid programs and $1 billion for public broadcasting.

The legislation means public radio and television stations across the country will face funding shortfalls. But broadcasters in rural areas will be hit the hardest.

At Ozarks Public Broadcasting in Springfield, Missouri, federal funding made up approximately 10% of the outlet's radio budget, and nearly a third of its television budget. And in western Kansas, High Plains Public Radio has relied on the federal government for 15% of its operating costs.

High Plains Public Radio executive director Quentin Hope and Ozarks Public Broadcasting general manager Rachel Knight say they've seen an outpouring of support from their communities.

But keeping the airwaves live just got harder, especially in western Kansas, where High Plains Public Radio runs 18 transmitter sites throughout the state.

"So it's not a matter of staying on the air, but being able to stay on the air on all locations, as well as look at local programming," Hope told KCUR's Up To Date.

