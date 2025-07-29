Will Missouri redistrict Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's seat so it favors Republicans? Trump hopes so

In legislative chambers with tiny margins, every seat counts.

Of 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, 219 are Republicans, 212 are Democrats, and three of the four vacancies were last held by Democrats.

That could be a difficult majority to hold in next year's midterms — which is why the White House is reportedly asking states, including Texas and Missouri, to re-draw their congressional districts to favor Republicans more.

Redistricting usually happens after new U.S. Census data is released, but it can be done in the middle of a decade.

U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, who represents the southwest corner of Missouri, told St. Louis Public Radio last week that President Donald Trump wants to target Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver's seat in Kansas City.

But re-dividing the state into eight new districts has to be done by the legislature, and there isn't clear enthusiasm among lawmakers to repeat the process, which was last completed in 2022.

Rudi Keller, who's been covering the issue for the Missouri Independent, says whether or not redistricting happens comes down to Gov. Mike Kehoe, who in Springfield Monday said he was considering all options.

"He's clearly receiving calls from the White House," Keller told KCUR's Up To Date. "That's what legislators who have talked to me are saying that was intended, and he's also receiving calls from Republicans in the legislature about what they want to do or don't want to do."

Cleaver will also face primary challengers in next year's midterms.

