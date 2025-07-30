© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

At Kansas City Chiefs training camp, these are the biggest storylines to follow

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:07 PM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy signs autographs during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy signs autographs during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mo.

Chiefs training camp is well underway up in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff discusses the atmosphere among players, the team's major on-the-field storylines and the latest on stadium talks.

The Chiefs’ bid for a threepeat at Super Bowl 59 ended with a whimper, not a bang, as the team was crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

But a new season is nearly upon us, and with a player like Patrick Mahomes leading the team, the Chiefs are sure to compete for a title once again.

The team's annual training camp started last week in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the Chiefs are now preparing for its first preseason game in just over a week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star said the biggest difference between this year's team and last year's team will be the offensive line.

"I think the noticeable changes for this team are going to be on the offensive line. If you had to identify a weak spot and the reason that they lost the Super Bowl, it was because of a patchwork offensive line," Kerkhoff told KCUR's Up To Date.

"That was an emphasis for the Chiefs in the offseason, was to shore up the offensive line. Their first round draft pick, Josh Simmons is a tackle, and he looks like he's going to end up being the starter for for the Chiefs."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
