At Kansas City Chiefs training camp, these are the biggest storylines to follow

The Chiefs’ bid for a threepeat at Super Bowl 59 ended with a whimper, not a bang, as the team was crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

But a new season is nearly upon us, and with a player like Patrick Mahomes leading the team, the Chiefs are sure to compete for a title once again.

The team's annual training camp started last week in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the Chiefs are now preparing for its first preseason game in just over a week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star said the biggest difference between this year's team and last year's team will be the offensive line.

"I think the noticeable changes for this team are going to be on the offensive line. If you had to identify a weak spot and the reason that they lost the Super Bowl, it was because of a patchwork offensive line," Kerkhoff told KCUR's Up To Date.

"That was an emphasis for the Chiefs in the offseason, was to shore up the offensive line. Their first round draft pick, Josh Simmons is a tackle, and he looks like he's going to end up being the starter for for the Chiefs."

