Kansas City mayor says city will look into building inspections after Family Dollar collapse

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonHalle Jackson
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:19 PM CDT
Mayor Quinton Lucas says that Kansas City "doesn't necessarily have legal responsibility to inspect and guarantee" the safety of buildings after initial permits are approved. But he now wonders if the city can do more to prevent events like the deadly collapse of the Family Dollar on Broadway Boulevard last month.

Two days before the Family Dollar on Broadway Boulevard collapsed last month, a city inspector went to the building and reported it was tilting. After that, no further action was taken by the city.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday that individual owners, not the city, are primarily responsible for making sure a building is safe after initial permits are approved.

But, he does believe there may still be more the city can do.

"(People are asking) how much should (the city) do? How often should we inspect? Should we build up a larger core of inspectors? To what extent can government cure this sort of concern that hits everybody? And, I think that's something we're going to have a real policy conversation about."

Also on Monday, Lucas appointed 4th District Council Member Eric Bunch to a four-year term on the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority board. The 10-member board is responsible for overseeing the transit agency's policies, budget and strategic direction.

“I think that he’s going to be someone who I think speaks well to the voice of Kansas Citians, many of whom don’t have vehicles, many of whom are looking to get around on buses," Lucas said.

Bunch previously worked for the advocacy group BikeWalk KC.

Lucas said he wanted to make sure the Kansas City Council has a voice on the KCATA’s board. Kansas City is currently stuck in negotiations with the KCATA over a new contract, which the transit agency says could result in massive route cuts soon.

